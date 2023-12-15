Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Webb County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Webb County, Texas is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Webb County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
United High School at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
