Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wichita County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Wichita County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wichita County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Electra High School at Olney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Olney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burkburnett High School at Forestburg School High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Forestburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.