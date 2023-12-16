For bracketology insights on Abilene Christian and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Abilene Christian ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-2 NR NR 231

Abilene Christian's best wins

Abilene Christian's best victory this season came against the UTEP Miners, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 226) in the RPI. Abilene Christian brought home the 88-82 win at home on December 17. Against UTEP, Ali Abdou Dibba led the team by tallying 15 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

59-45 over Fordham (No. 249/RPI) on November 19

77-71 over San Jose State (No. 261/RPI) on November 17

64-59 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 291/RPI) on November 6

Abilene Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Abilene Christian has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Abilene Christian gets the 127th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Abilene Christian's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Abilene Christian's next game

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV Channel: SEC Network

