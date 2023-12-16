Saturday's contest that pits the No. 10 Baylor Bears (8-0) versus the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) at Frost Bank Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM on December 16.

The Bears came out on top in their last outing 99-37 against Delaware State on Thursday.

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 70, Miami (FL) 66

Baylor Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Bears registered their signature win of the season, an 84-77 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 11 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Baylor is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

The Bears have two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 88) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 113) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 128) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 236) on November 6

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aijha Blackwell: 11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Bella Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 35.2 points per game (scoring 90.3 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball while allowing 55.1 per outing to rank 42nd in college basketball) and have a +281 scoring differential overall.

