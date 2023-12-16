The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 52% from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Baylor has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.

The Bears average 91.1 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 64.8 the Spartans allow.

When Baylor scores more than 64.8 points, it is 9-0.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor put up 82.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.1 points per contest.

The Bears allowed 66.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.9 when playing on the road.

Baylor sunk 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in away games (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule