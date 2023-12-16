Baylor vs. Michigan State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) are favored (-3.5) to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on FOX. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Baylor vs. Michigan State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Baylor
|-3.5
|143.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baylor Betting Records & Stats
- Baylor's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points five times.
- The average total in Baylor's outings this year is 158.7, 15.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Bears have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.
- Baylor has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.
- The Bears have played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and won that game.
- Baylor has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Baylor
|5
|71.4%
|91.1
|163.4
|67.6
|132.4
|149.8
|Michigan State
|2
|25%
|72.3
|163.4
|64.8
|132.4
|142.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Baylor Insights & Trends
- The 91.1 points per game the Bears record are 26.3 more points than the Spartans allow (64.8).
- When Baylor scores more than 64.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Baylor vs. Michigan State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Baylor
|5-2-0
|4-2
|5-2-0
|Michigan State
|3-5-0
|0-1
|2-6-0
Baylor vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Baylor
|Michigan State
|14-3
|Home Record
|12-2
|5-5
|Away Record
|4-7
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.