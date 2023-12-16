Grant Williams and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Williams, in his most recent action, had five points in a 119-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll break down Williams' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.0 8.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 3.9 Assists -- 1.6 2.3 PRA -- 15.3 14.9 PR -- 13.7 12.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.9



Grant Williams Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Williams is responsible for attempting 7.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Williams' opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have given up 113.7 points per game, which is 15th-best in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers allow 45.2 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the league.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are 15th in the NBA, allowing 26.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have allowed 10.6 makes per contest, second in the NBA.

Grant Williams vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 16 6 3 0 2 0 0 3/8/2023 12 8 5 0 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.