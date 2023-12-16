The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the New Orleans Bowl. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana?

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Jacksonville State 29, Louisiana 27
  • Jacksonville State has won three of the four games it was the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
  • The Gamecocks have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, and won in each game.
  • This season, Louisiana has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.
  • This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have won two of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • The Gamecocks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Louisiana (+2.5)
  • Against the spread, Jacksonville State is 7-3-0 this year.
  • The Gamecocks are 3-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Louisiana has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Ragin' Cajuns have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (58.5)
  • This season, three of Jacksonville State's 12 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 58.5 points.
  • In the Louisiana's 12 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 62.1 points per game, 3.6 points more than the total of 58.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.4 55.9 52.9
Implied Total AVG 31.1 31.2 31
ATS Record 7-3-0 4-1-0 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Louisiana

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.7 57.8 53.7
Implied Total AVG 33.2 34.8 31.5
ATS Record 5-7-0 2-4-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-3-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 3-2 0-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-0 2-2

