Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, December 16, when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns square off at 2:15 PM? Our projection model sides with the Gamecocks. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (58.5) Jacksonville State 29, Louisiana 27

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Gamecocks have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

The Gamecocks' record against the spread is 7-3-0.

In games they were favored in by 2.5 points or more so far this season, the Jacksonville State has gone 3-1 against the spread.

This year, four of the Gamecocks' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 4.1 higher than the average total in Jacksonville State games this season.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Ragin' Cajuns based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

The Ragin' Cajuns' ATS record is 5-7-0 this season.

Louisiana has a 3-1 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.

Seven of the Ragin' Cajuns' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).

The average over/under in Louisiana games this year is 2.8 less points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

Gamecocks vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville State 29.8 20.3 29.3 13.7 30.3 27 Louisiana 32.3 28.2 36.2 26 28.3 30.3

