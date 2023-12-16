Should you wager on Mason Marchment to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

  • Marchment has scored in eight of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:07 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:49 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 14:18 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 2 2 0 15:17 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:44 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 7-4

Stars vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

