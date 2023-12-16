Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13) take on the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic puts up 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for the Mavericks.
- The Mavericks are receiving 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Dereck Lively this season.
- The Mavericks are getting 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Grant Williams this season.
- The Mavericks are receiving 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr. this season.
- Dwight Powell gets the Mavericks 4.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while posting 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant puts up 22.1 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Shaedon Sharpe posts 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Deandre Ayton puts up 12.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Malcolm Brogdon puts up 18.2 points, 4.2 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.
- Jabari Walker posts 7 points, 4.8 boards and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Mavericks
|105.2
|Points Avg.
|118.2
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118
|43.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|33.8%
|Three Point %
|37%
