The Dallas Mavericks' (15-9) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Saturday, December 16 game against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) at Moda Center. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

The Mavericks head into this contest on the heels of a 119-101 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday. Luka Doncic totaled 39 points, six rebounds and 13 assists for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0 Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23.0 3.9 5.2 Seth Curry SG Questionable Ankle 4.8 1.6 1.0 Josh Green SG Questionable Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee), Jerami Grant: Out (Concussion)

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

