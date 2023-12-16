Saturday's contest between the Rice Owls (5-4) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 74-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Rice, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Panthers' last contest on Sunday ended in an 85-41 loss to TCU.

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 74, Prairie View A&M 53

Other SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

Against the McNeese Cowgirls on November 12, the Panthers secured their best win of the season, an 85-70 road victory.

According to the RPI, the Owls have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Prairie View A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

85-70 on the road over McNeese (No. 358) on November 12

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Desiree Lewis: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG% Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 53.7 FG%

8 PTS, 53.7 FG% Amauri Williams: 6 PTS, 39.5 FG%

6 PTS, 39.5 FG% Jessica Soders: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -8 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 66 points per game, 191st in college basketball, and are giving up 67.1 per contest to rank 239th in college basketball.

