The Northwestern State Demons (1-9) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Rice Owls (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

This season, the Owls have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% lower than the 48.8% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.

Rice has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Owls are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demons sit at 332nd.

The Owls put up 73.5 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 81.7 the Demons give up.

Rice has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 81.7 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Rice performed better at home last year, averaging 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game when playing on the road.

The Owls surrendered 73.8 points per game last season at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.5).

At home, Rice sunk 0.4 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than away from home (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule