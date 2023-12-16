How to Watch Rice vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-9) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Rice Owls (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rice vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice Stats Insights
- This season, the Owls have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% lower than the 48.8% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.
- Rice has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
- The Owls are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demons sit at 332nd.
- The Owls put up 73.5 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 81.7 the Demons give up.
- Rice has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 81.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Rice performed better at home last year, averaging 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game when playing on the road.
- The Owls surrendered 73.8 points per game last season at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.5).
- At home, Rice sunk 0.4 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than away from home (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to on the road (34.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 65-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Houston
|L 75-39
|Fertitta Center
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 80-57
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.