The Northwestern State Demons (1-9) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Rice Owls (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rice vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • This season, the Owls have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% lower than the 48.8% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.
  • Rice has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demons sit at 332nd.
  • The Owls put up 73.5 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 81.7 the Demons give up.
  • Rice has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 81.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Rice performed better at home last year, averaging 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Owls surrendered 73.8 points per game last season at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.5).
  • At home, Rice sunk 0.4 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than away from home (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Houston Christian W 65-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Houston L 75-39 Fertitta Center
12/13/2023 Incarnate Word W 80-57 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
12/20/2023 Prairie View A&M - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 Louisiana - Tudor Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.