Saturday's contest that pits the Rice Owls (5-4) against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) at Tudor Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-53 in favor of Rice, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

In their last game on Saturday, the Owls suffered an 80-72 loss to Gonzaga.

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 74, Prairie View A&M 53

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Owls took down the Abilene Christian Wildcats on the road on November 9 by a score of 69-58.

Rice has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Owls are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

Rice 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 160) on November 9

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 181) on November 19

84-56 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 190) on December 2

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 291) on November 6

74-44 at home over Texas Southern (No. 326) on November 29

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Malia Fisher: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Destiny Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Shelby Hayes: 6.0 PTS, 42.9 FG%

6.0 PTS, 42.9 FG% Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game (scoring 68.3 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball while allowing 61.1 per outing to rank 126th in college basketball) and have a +65 scoring differential overall.

When playing at home, the Owls are scoring 10.0 more points per game (72.8) than they are away from home (62.8).

In 2023-24, Rice is allowing 60.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 62.0.

