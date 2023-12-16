Rice vs. Northwestern State December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern State Demons (1-6) play the Rice Owls (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Rice vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Rice Players to Watch
- Ryan Forrest: 15.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jamison Epps: 7.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cliff Davis: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chase Forte: 7.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braelon Bush: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Rice vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison
|Northwestern State Rank
|Northwestern State AVG
|Rice AVG
|Rice Rank
|185th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|78.7
|105th
|317th
|78.3
|Points Allowed
|82.9
|347th
|243rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|32.3
|221st
|54th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|186th
|252nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.9
|139th
|320th
|10.7
|Assists
|15.3
|78th
|222nd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|10.7
|95th
