The Rice Owls (4-6) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Northwestern State Demons (1-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 151.5 for the matchup.

Rice vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Prather Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -10.5 151.5

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 151.5 points three times.

The average point total in Rice's outings this year is 150.3, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Owls have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Rice has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Owls have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -650 moneyline set for this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Rice.

Rice vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 3 33.3% 73.5 142.9 76.8 158.5 156.3 Northwestern State 5 55.6% 69.4 142.9 81.7 158.5 148.4

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The Owls average 8.2 fewer points per game (73.5) than the Demons allow (81.7).

When Rice totals more than 81.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Rice vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 3-6-0 1-1 4-5-0 Northwestern State 5-4-0 2-3 7-2-0

Rice vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Northwestern State 11-7 Home Record 10-3 6-7 Away Record 10-7 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

