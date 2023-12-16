Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's game between the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-8) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-69 based on our computer prediction, with Sam Houston taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on December 16.
The Bearkats took care of business in their most recent outing 114-51 against Texas College on Sunday.
Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sam Houston 75, UT Arlington 69
Other CUSA Predictions
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- On November 21, the Bearkats captured their best win of the season, a 66-62 victory over the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 133) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Sam Houston is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.
Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 133) on November 21
- 67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 291) on November 11
- 65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 295) on December 1
Sam Houston Leaders
- Raanee Smith: 12.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 47.7 FG%
- Kaylee Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Diana Rosenthal: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Sydnee Kemp: 12.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
- Kassidy Dixon: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 48.1 FG%
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats average 73.6 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per outing (251st in college basketball). They have a +44 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.
