How to Watch the Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-8) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.
Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks score an average of 66.2 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearkats allow.
- When it scores more than 68.1 points, UT Arlington is 1-2.
- Sam Houston is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 66.2 points.
- The Bearkats score 73.6 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 84.3 the Mavericks allow.
- Sam Houston is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.3 points.
- The Bearkats are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, 9.9% lower than the Mavericks concede to opponents (47.4%).
- The Mavericks make 38.1% of their shots from the field, just 4.2% less than the Bearkats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Sam Houston Leaders
- Raanee Smith: 12.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 47.7 FG%
- Kaylee Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Diana Rosenthal: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Sydnee Kemp: 12.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
- Kassidy Dixon: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 48.1 FG%
Sam Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 65-62
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 93-60
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/10/2023
|Texas College
|W 114-51
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
