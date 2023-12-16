The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs on ACC Network.

SMU vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 43% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.

SMU has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 193rd.

The Mustangs score an average of 74.4 points per game, only one fewer point than the 75.4 the Seminoles allow.

SMU has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.

The Mustangs allowed fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than away (83.1) last season.

At home, SMU made 7.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).

