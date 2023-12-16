The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a victory in its last game) will meet on Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

You can watch along on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ as the Stars square off against the Blues.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Stars vs Blues Additional Info

Stars vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/12/2023 Stars Blues 2-1 (F/SO) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 13th in goals against, conceding 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the league (98 total, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Stars are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 28 9 18 27 20 18 - Joe Pavelski 28 13 14 27 22 10 51.8% Roope Hintz 26 10 15 25 6 8 51.8% Matt Duchene 27 8 15 23 11 14 55.9% Tyler Seguin 28 9 11 20 10 7 56%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues concede 3.3 goals per game (95 in total), 21st in the NHL.

With 83 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Blues have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 28 goals over that stretch.

Blues Key Players