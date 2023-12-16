How to Watch the Stars vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a victory in its last game) will meet on Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch along on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ as the Stars square off against the Blues.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs Blues Additional Info
|Stars vs Blues Prediction
|Stars vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Blues Player Props
|Stars vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stars vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/12/2023
|Stars
|Blues
|2-1 (F/SO) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 13th in goals against, conceding 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the league (98 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Stars are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|28
|9
|18
|27
|20
|18
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|28
|13
|14
|27
|22
|10
|51.8%
|Roope Hintz
|26
|10
|15
|25
|6
|8
|51.8%
|Matt Duchene
|27
|8
|15
|23
|11
|14
|55.9%
|Tyler Seguin
|28
|9
|11
|20
|10
|7
|56%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues concede 3.3 goals per game (95 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- With 83 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Blues have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 28 goals over that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|29
|12
|18
|30
|19
|23
|55.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|27
|10
|13
|23
|19
|19
|28.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|29
|5
|13
|18
|18
|16
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|29
|8
|8
|16
|19
|23
|49.4%
|Justin Faulk
|29
|0
|14
|14
|12
|18
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.