Player prop bet options for Jason Robertson, Robert Thomas and others are listed when the Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 27 points. He has nine goals and 18 assists this season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 2 2 1 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Joe Pavelski has 13 goals and 14 assists to total 27 points (1.0 per game).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 0 1 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 0 1 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Roope Hintz has scored 10 goals and added 15 assists through 26 games for Dallas.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 15 0 1 1 4 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 0 2 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 at Capitals Dec. 7 2 0 2 4 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Thomas has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 18 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 30 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.3 shots per game, shooting 18.2%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 14 2 1 3 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 1 1 0

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Pavel Buchnevich is one of the top contributors for St. Louis with 23 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 13 assists in 27 games.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 0 0 3

