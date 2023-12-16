Saturday's contest between the TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 76-72 based on our computer prediction, with TCU coming out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Dickies Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

TCU vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 76, Arizona State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Arizona State

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-3.9)

TCU (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

TCU has gone 3-5-0 against the spread, while Arizona State's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. A total of four out of the Horned Frogs' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Sun Devils' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +171 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.4 points per game. They're putting up 88.5 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and are allowing 67.1 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball.

TCU grabs 39.1 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 31.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.2 boards per game.

TCU connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Horned Frogs rank 26th in college basketball with 105.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in college basketball defensively with 79.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

TCU has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (210th in college basketball action), 4.9 fewer than the 17 it forces on average (eighth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.