The No. 4 Houston Cougars (10-0) aim to build on a 10-game winning streak when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • This season, the Aggies have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 35% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.
  • Texas A&M is 7-2 when it shoots better than 35% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 38th.
  • The 76.6 points per game the Aggies put up are 26.9 more points than the Cougars allow (49.7).
  • When Texas A&M totals more than 49.7 points, it is 7-2.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas A&M was worse at home last year, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game away from home.
  • The Aggies surrendered 60.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Texas A&M made the same number of three-pointers per game as in road games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (33%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Virginia L 59-47 John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul W 89-64 Reed Arena
12/10/2023 Memphis L 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Houston - Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Houston Christian - Reed Arena
12/30/2023 Prairie View A&M - Reed Arena

