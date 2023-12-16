The Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. LSU matchup.

Texas vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Texas vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. LSU Betting Trends

Texas has covered just twice in nine games with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Longhorns' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

LSU has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Oddsmakers rate Texas considerably higher (25th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (62nd).

The Longhorns have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +3000 at the start of the season to +6000.

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

