The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • This season, the Red Raiders have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.
  • Texas Tech has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the 125th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 183rd.
  • The Red Raiders average 75.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Commodores give up.
  • When Texas Tech totals more than 72.7 points, it is 5-1.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Texas Tech posted 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did when playing on the road (66).
  • Defensively the Red Raiders were better at home last year, ceding 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Texas Tech averaged one more treys per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Butler L 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Omaha W 87-58 United Supermarkets Arena
12/12/2023 Oral Roberts W 82-76 United Supermarkets Arena
12/16/2023 Vanderbilt - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 UT Arlington - United Supermarkets Arena
12/28/2023 Sam Houston - United Supermarkets Arena

