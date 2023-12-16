Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-8.5)
|140.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-8.5)
|141.5
|-365
|+285
Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Red Raiders' eight games have hit the over.
- Vanderbilt has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- Commodores games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this year.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Texas Tech is 49th in the country. It is way higher than that, 41st, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Raiders have experienced the -biggest change this season, falling from +12500 at the beginning to +15000.
- The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
