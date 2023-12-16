The UCLA Bruins and the Boise State Broncos play in the LA Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

UCLA has the 45th-ranked offense this year (419.9 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with only 299 yards allowed per game. Boise State's offense has been dominant, putting up 444 total yards per contest (24th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 63rd by allowing 375.5 total yards per game.

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UCLA vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

UCLA vs. Boise State Key Statistics

UCLA Boise State 419.9 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444 (14th) 299 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.5 (94th) 190.8 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.7 (7th) 229.1 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.3 (59th) 22 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (100th) 23 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (36th)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has recorded 1,610 yards (134.2 ypg) on 114-of-213 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 167 times for 846 yards (70.5 per game), scoring six times.

Tomarion Harden has racked up 722 yards on 136 carries, scoring six times.

Logan Loya's leads his squad with 650 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 58 catches (out of 89 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant has put up a 455-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes on 62 targets.

Moliki Matavao has hauled in 12 catches for 266 yards, an average of 22.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has compiled 1,752 yards (134.8 ypg) while completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 434 yards with nine touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ashton Jeanty, has carried the ball 204 times for 1,266 yards (97.4 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 552 receiving yards (42.5 per game) on 39 catches with five receiving touchdowns.

George Holani has run for 606 yards across 116 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has registered 47 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 873 (67.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 88 times and has five touchdowns.

Billy Bowens' 48 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 360 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed UCLA or Boise State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.