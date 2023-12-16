The UConn Huskies (6-3) look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (10-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX

UConn vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.6 points, Louisville is 9-1.
  • UConn's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 78.5 points.
  • The Huskies score 77.4 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 57.1 the Cardinals allow.
  • UConn has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 57.1 points.
  • Louisville is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.
  • This season the Huskies are shooting 47.9% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cardinals give up.
  • The Cardinals make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

UConn Leaders

  • Paige Bueckers: 19.8 PTS, 2 STL, 52.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)
  • Aaliyah Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 55.5 FG%
  • Aubrey Griffin: 8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.3 FG%
  • Nika Muhl: 7.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
  • KK Arnold: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

Louisville Leaders

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Texas L 80-68 Moody Center
12/6/2023 Ball State W 90-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/10/2023 North Carolina W 76-64 Mohegan Sun Arena
12/16/2023 Louisville - XL Center
12/18/2023 Butler - XL Center
12/20/2023 @ Toronto Metropolitan - Mattamy Athletic Centre

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-40 KFC Yum! Center
12/10/2023 Kentucky W 73-61 KFC Yum! Center
12/13/2023 Morehead State W 74-48 KFC Yum! Center
12/16/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
12/20/2023 Washington - KFC Yum! Center
12/31/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

