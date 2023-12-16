The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-8) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks' 66.2 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearkats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.1 points, UT Arlington is 1-2.
  • Sam Houston's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.2 points.
  • The 73.6 points per game the Bearkats put up are 10.7 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (84.3).
  • Sam Houston is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.3 points.
  • The Bearkats are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, 9.9% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (47.4%).
  • The Mavericks make 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Bearkats' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Arlington Leaders

  • Avery Brittingham: 12.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.0 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Gia Adams: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.3 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)
  • Taliyah Clark: 11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
  • Hannah Humphrey: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
  • Nya Threatt: 7.1 PTS, 25.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Abilene Christian L 94-76 Teague Center
12/2/2023 Grand Canyon L 77-48 College Park Center
12/5/2023 @ Colorado L 95-74 CU Events Center
12/16/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/19/2023 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/30/2023 New Mexico State - College Park Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.