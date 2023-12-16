WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are five games featuring a WAC team on Saturday in college basketball play.
WAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tarleton State Texans at McNeese Cowgirls
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Utah Valley Wolverines at New Mexico State Aggies
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Arlington Mavericks at Sam Houston Bearkats
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|CSU Fullerton Titans at Cal Baptist Lancers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Utah Utes at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
