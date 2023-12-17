The Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) play the UTEP Miners (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Miners' opponents have hit.

In games Abilene Christian shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Miners sit at 155th.

The Wildcats average 74.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.4 the Miners give up.

Abilene Christian is 2-5 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Abilene Christian averaged 81.3 points per game last season at home, which was 9.8 more points than it averaged on the road (71.5).

When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 14.2 fewer points per game (64) than on the road (78.2).

Abilene Christian made 7.4 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% at home and 36.8% in road games.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule