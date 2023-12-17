How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. UTEP on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) play the UTEP Miners (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Miners' opponents have hit.
- In games Abilene Christian shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Miners sit at 155th.
- The Wildcats average 74.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.4 the Miners give up.
- Abilene Christian is 2-5 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Abilene Christian averaged 81.3 points per game last season at home, which was 9.8 more points than it averaged on the road (71.5).
- When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 14.2 fewer points per game (64) than on the road (78.2).
- Abilene Christian made 7.4 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% at home and 36.8% in road games.
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|SFA
|L 79-74
|Teague Center
|12/6/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 78-76
|Teague Center
|12/10/2023
|Howard Payne
|W 120-69
|Teague Center
|12/17/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Teague Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
