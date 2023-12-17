The UTEP Miners (6-4) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) at Teague Center on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 139.5.

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Abilene Christian -1.5 139.5

Abilene Christian Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

The average point total in Abilene Christian's matchups this year is 148.5, nine more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats are 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Abilene Christian has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -125 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Abilene Christian.

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Abilene Christian 7 77.8% 74.8 153.4 73.7 142.1 141.4 UTEP 2 28.6% 78.6 153.4 68.4 142.1 141.9

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record 6.4 more points per game (74.8) than the Miners allow (68.4).

When Abilene Christian puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 1-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Abilene Christian 3-6-0 0-2 7-2-0 UTEP 2-5-0 1-2 2-5-0

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Abilene Christian UTEP 9-5 Home Record 11-7 4-8 Away Record 3-10 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.9 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

