Will Brandin Cooks cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cooks will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooks has grabbed 39 balls for 534 yards (44.5 per game) and five scores this season.

Cooks has tallied a touchdown catch in five of 12 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 45 1 Week 14 Eagles 5 2 37 0

Rep Brandin Cooks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.