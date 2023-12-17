The Buffalo Bills will play the Dallas Cowboys at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, December 17 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model predicts that the Cowboys will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Offensively, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by putting up 378.9 yards per game. They rank 14th on defense (321.9 yards allowed per game). The Cowboys have been top-five on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank best in points per game (32.4) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (17.9).

Cowboys vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (+2) Under (50.5) Cowboys 25, Bills 22

Cowboys Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

Dallas has put together a 9-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cowboys have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Dallas and its opponent have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this year.

Games involving the Cowboys this year have averaged 45.1 points per game, a 5.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Bills Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Buffalo has put together a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have an ATS record of 4-6 when playing as at least 2-point favorites this season.

A total of four out of 13 Buffalo games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 50.5 points, 4.4 higher than the average total in Bills games this season.

Cowboys vs. Bills 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.8 18.8 28.3 16.0 25.0 22.0 Dallas 32.4 17.9 39.9 15.4 23.7 20.8

