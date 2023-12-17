How to Watch the Houston vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Houston Cougars (8-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Washington State Cougars (10-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Houston vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Houston Cougars score an average of 84.1 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 56.0 the Washington State Cougars allow.
- Houston is 8-0 when it scores more than 56.0 points.
- Washington State is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 84.1 points.
- The Washington State Cougars score 14.6 more points per game (74.8) than the Houston Cougars allow (60.2).
- Washington State is 10-0 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
- When Houston allows fewer than 74.8 points, it is 8-1.
- The Washington State Cougars are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Houston Cougars allow to opponents (36.1%).
- The Houston Cougars make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Washington State Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.
Houston Leaders
- Laila Blair: 15.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
- Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- N'Yah Boyd: 11.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)
- Kamryn Jones: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Maliyah Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 86-53
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/12/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 89-42
|Fertitta Center
|12/14/2023
|@ UTSA
|W 66-64
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Rice
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Fertitta Center
