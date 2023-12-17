Stade Brest 29 versus FC Nantes is one of many solid options on today's Ligue 1 schedule.

Watch FC Nantes vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 journeys to match up with FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

  • Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch FC Metz vs Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC is on the road to play FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Toulouse FC vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes makes the trip to match up with Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch FC Lorient vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg makes the trip to match up with FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Clermont Foot 63

Clermont Foot 63 travels to play Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Lille OSC vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain is on the road to match up with Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

  • Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

