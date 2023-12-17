When Luke Schoonmaker hits the gridiron for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Luke Schoonmaker score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Schoonmaker's seven catches (14 targets) have netted him 61 yards (5.5 per game) and two TDs.

Schoonmaker has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Luke Schoonmaker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 1 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 1 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 2 2 23 1 Week 12 Commanders 2 1 12 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 12 0

