Michael Gallup will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Gallup has 405 receiving yards on 31 grabs (52 targets), with two TDs, averaging 31.2 yards per game.

Gallup vs. the Bills

Gallup vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

Gallup will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills allow 207.9 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Bills have surrendered 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 16th in league play.

Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Gallup Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Gallup has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 38.5% of his games (five of 13).

Gallup has received 11.1% of his team's 470 passing attempts this season (52 targets).

He has been targeted 52 times, averaging 7.8 yards per target (54th in NFL).

Gallup has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (5.0%).

With three red zone targets, Gallup has been on the receiving end of 3.5% of his team's 85 red zone pass attempts.

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

