Sunday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) against the North Texas Mean Green (5-4) at Cadence Bank Arena has a projected final score of 70-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mississippi State, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on December 17.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tupelo, Mississippi

Tupelo, Mississippi Venue: Cadence Bank Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, North Texas 64

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-5.9)

Mississippi State (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 133.6

Mississippi State has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while North Texas is 5-2-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in three games, while Mean Green games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green's +92 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.7 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 58.4 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

North Texas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. It grabs 35.9 rebounds per game (216th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.9.

North Texas makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball) while shooting 37.6% from deep (48th in college basketball). It is making 2.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game at 31.7%.

North Texas has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.8 per game (173rd in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (88th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.