The North Texas Mean Green (5-4) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cadence Bank Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

North Texas Stats Insights

  • The Mean Green are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5% higher than the 38.5% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, North Texas has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mean Green rank 126th.
  • The Mean Green put up an average of 68.7 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • North Texas is 5-1 when it scores more than 63.9 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Texas scored 65.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 63.5.
  • The Mean Green gave up fewer points at home (53 per game) than on the road (59.8) last season.
  • At home, North Texas made 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.2%) than on the road (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 79-48 UNT Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Boise State L 69-64 ExtraMile Arena
12/10/2023 Fordham L 60-59 Barclays Center
12/17/2023 Mississippi State - Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 UT Arlington - UNT Coliseum
12/30/2023 LSU-Shreveport - UNT Coliseum

