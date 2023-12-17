The North Texas Mean Green (5-4) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cadence Bank Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi

Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5% higher than the 38.5% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, North Texas has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mean Green rank 126th.

The Mean Green put up an average of 68.7 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

North Texas is 5-1 when it scores more than 63.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Texas scored 65.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 63.5.

The Mean Green gave up fewer points at home (53 per game) than on the road (59.8) last season.

At home, North Texas made 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.2%) than on the road (36.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule