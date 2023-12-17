The North Texas Eagles (9-1) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cajundome. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 78.5 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 56.2 the Ragin' Cajuns give up to opponents.

North Texas has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 56.2 points.

Louisiana has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.

The 61.1 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns record are just 2.5 more points than the Eagles give up (58.6).

Louisiana is 4-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

North Texas has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 4.4% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (34.7%).

The Eagles shoot 46.6% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)

17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18) Tommisha Lampkin: 14 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 60 FG%

14 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 60 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

11.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Dyani Robinson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Desiree Wooten: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

North Texas Schedule