Will Rico Dowdle pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Rico Dowdle score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Dowdle has 307 rushing yards (23.6 per game) on 75 carries with two touchdowns.

Dowdle has also caught 12 passes for 82 yards (6.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Dowdle has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

In two of 13 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Rico Dowdle Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Giants 12 79 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 8 23 0 2 -3 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 11 0 1 15 1 Week 13 Seahawks 5 15 0 1 7 0 Week 14 Eagles 12 46 1 1 6 0

