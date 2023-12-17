Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Southland, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Southland Power Rankings

1. Lamar

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 21-5
  • Overall Rank: 125th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: L 68-51 vs TCU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Loyola Marymount
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Incarnate Word

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-6
  • Overall Rank: 143rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
  • Last Game: W 57-49 vs Saint Edward's

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas Lutheran
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. SE Louisiana

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-11
  • Overall Rank: 172nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 67-60 vs South Alabama

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oregon State
  • Game Time: 12:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. Texas A&M-CC

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 16-9
  • Overall Rank: 183rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd
  • Last Game: W 57-51 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Next Game

  • Opponent: Our Lady of the Lake
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

5. Texas A&M-Commerce

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 11-15
  • Overall Rank: 231st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
  • Last Game: L 86-53 vs Houston

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

6. Nicholls

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-16
  • Overall Rank: 245th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th
  • Last Game: L 73-62 vs UAB

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Grambling
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Northwestern State

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-17
  • Overall Rank: 249th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
  • Last Game: L 81-36 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Central Arkansas
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. Houston Christian

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-21
  • Overall Rank: 292nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: L 79-57 vs Kansas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Schreiner
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

9. New Orleans

  • Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 4-25
  • Overall Rank: 301st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
  • Last Game: L 72-45 vs UCF

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tarleton State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

10. McNeese

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 0-27
  • Overall Rank: 357th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
  • Last Game: L 88-64 vs Tarleton State

Next Game

  • Opponent: UAPB
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

