How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-8) will visit the Howard Bison (4-7) after dropping eight road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas Southern vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than the Bison have given up to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Tigers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 240th.
- The Tigers put up 19.1 fewer points per game (58.8) than the Bison give up (77.9).
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Texas Southern scored 10.9 more points per game at home (75.4) than away (64.5).
- At home, the Tigers allowed 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).
- Beyond the arc, Texas Southern sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Drake
|L 77-71
|Knapp Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 99-67
|Mackey Arena
|12/16/2023
|N.C. A&T
|L 85-79
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|Howard
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/21/2023
|Samford
|-
|Health & PE Arena
|12/28/2023
|Biblical Studies-Houston
|-
|Health & PE Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.