The Howard Bison (3-5) face the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas Southern vs. Howard Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas Southern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Bryce Harris: 16.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Shy Odom: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Seth Towns: 17.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Marcus Dockery: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jelani Williams: 8.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Howard Players to Watch

Harris: 16.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Odom: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Towns: 17.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Dockery: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Williams: 8.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern vs. Howard Stat Comparison

Howard Rank Howard AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank 125th 77.4 Points Scored 55.9 361st 342nd 81.1 Points Allowed 77.1 303rd 177th 33.3 Rebounds 32.4 218th 196th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.4 158th 172nd 7.5 3pt Made 6.1 277th 278th 11.6 Assists 9.0 359th 341st 14.9 Turnovers 11.3 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.