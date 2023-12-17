Tony Pollard has a decent matchup when his Dallas Cowboys face the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bills have allowed 114 rushing yards per game, 19th in the league.

Pollard leads the team by accumulating 796 yards on 196 rushes (61.2 ypg). He's scored five rushing TDs. Plus, in the passing game, Pollard has amassed 49 receptions for 285 yards (21.9 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pollard and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pollard vs. the Bills

Pollard vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bills during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Bills have given up two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The rush defense of the Bills is allowing 114 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

The Bills have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding nine this season (0.7 per game).

Watch Cowboys vs Bills on Fubo!

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pollard with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (38.5%) out of 13 opportunities.

The Cowboys have passed 55.8% of the time and run 44.2% this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 52.5% of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season (196).

Pollard has a rushing touchdown in four of 13 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored five of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

He has 48 red zone carries for 56.5% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Pollard Receiving Insights

In five of 13 games this season, Pollard has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Pollard has been targeted on 58 of his team's 470 passing attempts this season (12.3% target share).

He has 285 receiving yards on 58 targets to rank 129th in NFL play with 4.9 yards per target.

Pollard, in 13 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Pollard (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 12.9% of the time in the red zone (85 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 16 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 20 ATT / 68 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 6 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.