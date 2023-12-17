The Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) play the UTEP Miners (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Abilene Christian vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Abilene Christian Moneyline UTEP Moneyline BetMGM Abilene Christian (-1.5) 140.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Abilene Christian (-1.5) 140.5 -126 +105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends

UTEP has won two games against the spread this year.

The Miners have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Abilene Christian has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wildcats' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

