Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Dallas County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dallas Christian School at Cistercian Prep School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Oak Cliff High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
