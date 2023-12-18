Dante Exum and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 131-120 win versus the Trail Blazers, Exum had 18 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Exum, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dante Exum Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 8.1 12.8 Rebounds 4.5 2.8 3.7 Assists 3.5 2.5 3.9 PRA -- 13.4 20.4 PR -- 10.9 16.5 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.5



Dante Exum Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Exum has made 3.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.5% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 4.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Exum's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 100.2 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.1.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 110.8 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The Nuggets concede 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

Giving up 24.9 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Dante Exum vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.